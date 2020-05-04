New Delhi: As India entered the third phase of lockdown from Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reminded all states and Union Territories (UTs) that relaxations given for the inter-state movement of people was available only to ‘distressed people’ and not for persons residing at workplaces and wish to visit native places. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Liquor Stores to Open in Green, Orange Zones From Today

Issuing a notification to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the home ministry allowed inter-state movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places or workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

Referring to its order on Wednesday, the Union home ministry stated,"The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course."

Earlier on Wednesday, the MHA had said that tourists, students and pilgrims who do not have symptoms of coronavirus and who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown can return to their home states. Since Friday, the Centre allowed their movement through trains and buses with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

Notably, the MHA’s fresh directive came as several persons approaching authorities requesting them to visit their native places citing Home Ministry’s earlier orders.

After the Prime Minister on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students got stuck in different parts of the country. On April 14, the lockdown was extended for 19 days till May 3. On May 1, the government again extended the lockdown for the third time by two more weeks but with certain relaxations. However, curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not “squandered away”.