New Delhi: With lockdown 3.0 ending tonight, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, is expected to release fresh guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that begins from May 18. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had announced that lockdown 4 will have a 'completely different form', with new rules.

Notably, the nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus spread. On April 14, he extended the lockdown till May 3. It was then again extended to May 17, with certain relaxations in orange and green zones (less COVID-19 affected areas).

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held several meetings with his ministry's officials, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, ahead of the announcement of guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

It has been said that greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown 4.0, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of railways and domestic airlines while powers will the given to states and union territories to define COVID-19 hotspots.

However, 30 municipal areas have been identified for stricter measures. The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.