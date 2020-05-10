New Delhi: In what is being seen as the last leg of a stringent lockdown, the Centre is mulling ways to provide more leeways to economic activities across the country, presently under the phase three of a lockdown. The ministry of home affairs may soon come up with a list of only restricted activities, allowing the rest to resume. Also Read - Olympic-Bound Athletes Will be Given Preference to Resume Training After Lockdown Ends: Kiren Rijiju

The country went under a complete lockdown since March 25. The first partial resumption took place on April 20 when several industrial, agricultural activities were allowed. On May 4, several other activities were allowed. The country was mapped into three zones — Red, Orange, Green based on the number of cases. But in all these, the Centre gave out a to-do list. This time, according to reports, the Centre is planning a not-to-do list to minimise confusion.

A final call on this will be taken on May 15.

According to insiders, after May 17, the aim would be to narrow down the containment zones and do away with broader restrictions.

Since the ongoing lockdown period will be nearly reaching two months by May 17, state governments are also in favour of a gradual lifting of the lockdown so that economic activities can be resumed. While the states with mostly green zones are likely to exit the lockdown on May 17, restrictions will continue only in hotspot areas.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people would have to learn to live with Covid-19. Health ministry officials have also hinted that it’s time to embrace the deadly virus with enough precautions as lockdown can’t be the solution for months.