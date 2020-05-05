New Delhi: After news reports of violation of lockdown norms surfaced in a number of states, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to open the shops in the state on rotational basis. The decision from the state government has been taken to avoid and regulate crowding amid the COVID- 19 outbreak. Also Read - 'No Mask, no Fuel': Arunachal Pradesh Implements New Rule to Combat Coronavirus in The State

Issuing a notification, the state government said that the shops in the state capital on the right side of the National Highway-415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa would be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The order from the state further stated that the shops on the left side of the highway would remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

After the Centre released relaxations on lockdown norms, the state government also allowed construction works with existing labourers. The state also allowed the hardware shops to operate to meet the requirements of the construction works.

However, the cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, bars and auditoriums will continue to remain shut till further order from the Centre.

On the other hand, the bonded warehouses, wholesale vends and retail wine shops were allowed to open in the state capital, while transportation of liquor consignment has also been allowed. The state government has allowed wine shops to remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Taking preventive measure, the state government, however, has banned the selling of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the state. Some government and private offices have started functioning with around 50 per cent staff as well.