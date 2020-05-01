New Delhi: As India will enter into lockdown 3.0 from May 4, several zone-wise relaxations have been announced. To fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, India was put under the first phase of lockdown from March 25, which came to an end on April 14. In the second phase, it got extended to May 3. On Friday, the Centre has announced the third extension up till May 17. However, several relaxations have come along the way. Also Read - CICSE Exams 2020: Board Asks Schools to Provisionally Promote Class 10 Students, Begin Online Classes

In the latest guideline, the Centre has allowed weddings but only if there are 50 people. The hosts have to ensure that social distancing will be maintained.

On Friday, the Centre has mapped the country into three zones and released a zone-wise list of activities permitted. However, these are activities which are not permitted in any zone.

1. Air travel

2. Rail

3. Metro

4. Inter-state movement by road

5. Running of schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions

6. Hospitality

7. Cinema Halls

8. Gyms

9. Malls

10. Religious gathering