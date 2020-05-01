New Delhi: Two days before the extended period of lockdown was scheduled to come to an end, the ministry of home affairs has issued a new guideline extending the lockdown by another two weeks. Also Read - MHT-CET 2020: Exam Postponed Due to COVID-19, Revised Datesheet to be Released Soon

Activities that will remain prohibited irrespective of the zones:



1. Air travel

2. Rail

3. Metro

4. Inter-state movement by road

5. Running of schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions

6. Hospitality

7. Cinema Halls

8. Gyms

9. Malls

10. Religious gathering Also Read - BWF Reschedules 2021 World Championships to November-December, Avoids Clash With Tokyo Olympics

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM. Also Read - I Bow Out With a Namaste to You: Syed Akbaruddin as he Bids UN Chief Antonio Guterres Adieu

Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

OPD and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red Orange, Green zones.

Red Zones: In Red Zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country.

These are: Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws

Running of taxis and cab aggregators, Intra-districts and inter-district plying of buses, and barber shops, spas and salons.