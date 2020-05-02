New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi-led government extended lockdown till May 17, all domestic and international flight operations will continue to remain suspended across the country. Besides, Indian Railways has also announced that it has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services for two more weeks. However, freight and special parcel trains are in service to ensure the supply of the essential items across the country. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor on Lockdown And Insecurities: My Biggest Fear is Losing Someone I Love

“As per the govt. mandate, all domestic & international scheduled flights operations will continue to remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of 17th May 2020. These restrictions will not apply to cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA”, said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the national capital’s IGI airport. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 2: Salman Khan Puts Money in Bank Accounts of Vertically-Challenged Wage Workers: "Nobody Else Cares, Bhai Stood by us"

Notably, the civil aviation sector has been severely hit as the coronavirus pandemic has forced governments around the world to impose restrictions on the movement of people and virtually shut flight operations. In India, commercial domestic and international flights are banned since March 25. Also Read - Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: These Nine Districts Fall Under 'Red Zone' - Complete List Here

However, the IGI Airport, despite the national lockdown, has emerged as a vital tool in the country’s efforts to restock key medical supplies across the country and to repatriate foreigners.

Earlier on Friday, the government announced extension of the lockdown by two more weeks, with effect from May 4 to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 1,200 lives so far across the country.