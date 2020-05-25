New Delhi: After a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again, the district administration said on Monday. The sealing of the border, will, notably, come in effect from the intervening night of May 25 and 26. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Live: Ghaziabad Seals Border With Delhi Again Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

In a statement today, the Ghaziabad district administration said, "Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be sealed like it was done during lockdown 2, till further orders. Those providing essential services, including media personnel, don't need passes, IDs sufficient. Ambulances and vehicles for essential services will also be allowed ."

The decision to seal the border, it added, was taken on the recommendation of the district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Today’s development, notably, comes after Ghazaiabad recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. This took its COVID-19 tally to 227, of which 33 are active cases.

Earlier, the Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed last month after six people who came from Delhi were found positive for coronavirus. Soon after, it was decided by the UP government that another of state’s border with Delhi, in Ghaziabad’s neighbouring Noida, should be sealed as well.

With over 600 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s current COVID-19 count stands at 14,053. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, has over 6,000 cases of coronavirus.