New Delhi: Shramik Specials and special passenger trains started ferrying workers, tourists from the beginning of this month, leading to an increased number of imported cases in many states. Now that the skies are to open from Monday, state governments are releasing mandatory quarantine protocols for the incoming passengers. Also Read - Delhi: 66 Private Liquor Shops Open From Today, Will Function on Odd-Even Basis

7-Day quarantine for these passengers in Karnataka Also Read - Delhi Metro Resume Date: After Trains, Flights, Time For Metro to Resume Operations But Here is The Catch

The Karnataka government has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for domestic flight passengers coming from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh. This will be followed by home quarantine. An exemption will be given to pregnant women, children below ten years and passengers above 80 years. In special circumstances, businessmen visiting the state for urgent work would be exempted from quarantine on the production of negative Covid-19 report. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Strikes in Uttar Pradesh For 6 Months, Yogi Adityanath Govt Invokes For Essential Services Maintainance Act | Highlights

Kerala: 14-day quarantine but not for business visits

For all passengers entering Kerala from May 25, a 14-day quarantine is a must. But business visits are exempt. This has been done in view of the increasing number of cases in the state, though it managed to flatten the curve

Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K government has informed that all passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by train or domestic flights will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for coronavirus using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home, otherwise to a hospital.

Mizoram

Passengers will have to obtain the prior permission of the state government for air travel and have to undergo a COVID test on arrival followed by a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Chennai

Chennai does not want to accept air traffic at present. It has already urged the Centre. But the booking of tickets already began and there is no clarity.

Maharashtra, Goa

Reports said Maharashtra and Go are planning to test all visitors. The Bombay Municipal Corporation is mulling home quarantine for all visitors. No trains carrying outside passengers to the state is allowed.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.The letter from West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to Chairman of Railway board V K Yadav dated May 22, stated that the state has been severely impacted by Super Cyclone Amphan on May 20-21 which caused extensive damage to the infrastructure.

“As the district administrations are involved in relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days. It is, therefore, requested that no train should be sent to West Bengal till May 26,” the letter said.

(With Agency Inputs)