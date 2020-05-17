Live Updates

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Lockdown 4.0: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asks Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31st May 2020.

  • 5:58 PM IST



  • 5:47 PM IST

    Lockdown 4.0: A report by NDTV said that lockdown is likely to be extended till May 31.

  • 5:40 PM IST



  • 5:38 PM IST

    Lockdown 4.0: The guidelines for lockdown 4.0 will be released shortly by the Centre. This phase of lockdown is expected to last till May 31.

  • 1:53 PM IST

  • 1:53 PM IST
    Coronavirus LIVE: Migrant workers block Mathura-Agra Highway in Raipura Jat area, demanding that arrangements be made by the govt to send them to their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.
  • 1:25 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Government of Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment of COVID-19.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 1,206 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 across the state till now, with 66 new cases reported in last 24 hours including 912 active cases, 283 recovered, and 11 fatalities, said Maharashtra Police

  • 1:24 PM IST

New Delhi: India is all set to enter phase 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown, where stricter restrictions are likely to be imposed in 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states. The country’s tally of coronavirus, on the other hand, surpassed China’s count with over 90,000 cases. Also Read - Afghan Woman Inspires Others to Breastfeed 20 Newborns who Lost Their Mothers After Terror Attack in Kabul Maternity Hospital

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and the last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore coronavirus economic package today. Also Read - Economic Package: PM Modi Says it Revitalise Economy, Shah Says Employment Will be Generated

In the evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is  expected to release fresh guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that begins from May 18. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had announced that lockdown 4 will have a ‘completely different form’, with new rules. Also Read - Coronavirus: Assam, Gujarat Release Thousands of Prisoners to Decongest Jails

Addressing the nation on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will be completely different from the earlier three phases.

“Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around COVID-19. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight coronavirus and we will move forward”, the Prime Minister had said.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.