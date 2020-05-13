New Delhi: In the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and especially as Delhi emerged as a hotspot of the virus, Delhi’s borders with neighbouring Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad were closed. But now as mobility has started gradually, whether it can be continued as people coming to New Delhi Railway Station from other states may have to travel to Noida, Gurgaon — though the absence of public transport at the very moment is another challenge. Also Read - Online Fee-Free Chess Competition Grips Netizens Amid COVID-19, Game Sees International Participation

Without special passes issued by the DM's office, no passenger is being allowed to cross the borders. It has held up many office-goers, including government officials, who have to travel across the states on a regular basis. The AAP government had announced to provide accommodation to Noida or Gurgaon residents in Delhi. But apart from government staff, several healthcare professionals who didn't apply for the pass earlier are facing difficulties.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said lockdown 4.0 will replace lockdown 3.0 with a new set of rules. According to reports, the state governments will get greater authority to decide what kind of lockdown they want to continue with as in this phase of the infection, one lockdown won't fit all. There are several states with many green zones — areas which didn't see any new case in the past 14 days.

But both Delhi and Noida have a number of containment zones, which makes opening the border a contentious issue. On May 4, Noida had 36 containment zones. Delhi, on the other hand, had over 95 containment zones early May. Gurgaon has approximately 32 containment zones and Faridabad has 12 such zones.

The numbers are approximate as they are being reviewed regularly.