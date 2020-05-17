New Delhi: As the Centre is all set to release the guidelines for lockdown 4.0, which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, May 18, it has been reported that private cabs will be allowed to ply. But there will be no car-pooling. Only two passengers will be allowed. Also Read - After Punjab And Maharashtra, Now Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till May 31 With More Relaxations

While the Centre will give a go-ahead to the cab aggregators to resume their operations, the state governments will be at liberty to not allow them in the states.

During lockdown 3.0, too, the MHA allowed cab aggregators to function in green zones. This time as there is more room for relaxations, it is likely that there will be no embargo on cab operations, apart from containment zones. Most state governments are of the opinion that cabs can come back to the streets once they are all sanitised and are adhering to the social distancing norms.

1. Cabs will be allowed to operate irrespective of zones

2. No pooling allowed.

3. Two passengers allowed apart from the driver. But they have to be together as pooling is not allowed.

4. Inter-state cab will be allowed if the states do not have any issue

5. The state governments are at liberty to not resume cab services where they deem fit. They may give a special pass to cab drivers.