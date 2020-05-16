New Delhi: Early in May, when the Centre released a list of Red, Orange and Green zones, several states went into a head-on collision with the Centre over the demarcation of the zones. It was not only West Bengal which was at odds with the classification done by the Centre, Rajasthan, Kerala too didn’t agree with centre’s classification. Now with BJP-ruled Assam getting miffed with Centre’s classification, it is likely that the state governments will be allowed to go ahead with their micro-management plans to contain and treat COVID-19 locally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had hinted that lockdown 4.0 will be very different from the first three phases. Also Read - Now, Centre to Monitor Migrant Movement From Online Dashboard

Why is Assam miffed?

The Centre had classified Guwahati as green zone — with no cases in the last 14 days. But now Guwahati reported 22 cases in the last two days.

Punjab Goes Ahead With Lockdown Till May 31

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31 though there will be no curfew.

West Bengal to Break Red Zones Into Three Categories

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that the red zones in West Bengal will be categorised into three zones to allow greater mobility.

Containment Zone, Buffer Zone

Instead of Red, Orange, Green, state are of the opinion that they should maintain the earlier approach of the containment zone and a buffer zone.

Central Guideline Likely Today

The Centre is likely to issue a guideline today, giving a broader outline of how things should be opened.

1. Green and orange zones will open completely, except schools, theatres, malls, gyms.

2. Public transport will start except containment zones.

3. Special train services will go on as proposed by the Indian railways for migrants and stranded passengers.

3. Domestic flights to resume operation if the states do not have any objection.

4. Parlour, salons will open — not in containment zones.

5. No religious institution will open.

Centre releases dos and don’ts for urban settlements

Surveillance system for COVID-19 in urban areas should be strengthened and strict perimeter control be maintained in containment zones with Section 144 enforced to ensure people remain in their dwelling units, according to the health ministry’s guidelines on coronavirus management in urban settlements released on Saturday.

“Section 144 under CrPC will be enforced to ensure people remain in their dwelling units. The local administration, however, must make every effort to maintain the supply of essential commodities (food, milk, groceries, medicine and other essential supplies) in such an area,” the guidelines stated.

