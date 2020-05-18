New Delhi: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Monday issued guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the state, a day after the Centre, on Sunday, announced extension of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 and gave state governments freedom to decide on red, orange and green containment zones. Also Read - Etailers See Grooming Products, Kitchen Appliances in High Demand

Addressing a press conference today, the Chief Minister said that the state will have only containment and non-containment zones, adding that only essential services will be allowed in containment zones.

CM Rupani also announced that salons and beauty parlours can open, but only in non-containment zones. On restaurants, he said, “Restaurants can open but only for home delivery of food. The food delivery agents must have a health card. Restaurants on highways can be open but social distancing to be maintained.”

Shops and offices in non-containment zones, too, have been given permission to open, albeit between 8 AM-4 PM; however, these will have to follow the odd-even formula, as per which only 50% shops can open on any given day.

Private offices have also been allowed to open at a capacity of 50%.

Schools, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools will, however, remain closed.

Notably, besides Gujarat, a number of other states, too, today announced their respective guidelines for lockdown 4.0. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana etc.

Also, in the last 24 hours, Gujarat, which is the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, reported 366 new cases of coronavirus, along with 35 casualties.

The state’s current overall COVID-19 count thus stands at 11,746, including 4,804 discharges and 694 deaths.