New Delhi: Just hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his state needed time to restore domestic air travel, the Maharashtra government on Sunday gave permission for 25 flights each to take off from and land in Mumbai everyday. Also Read - Passengers Coming by Flights to Madhya Pradesh Will be Scanned For COVID-19 on Their Arrival

Domestic air travel is scheduled to resume nationwide from Monday. Also Read - 190 Departures, 190 Arrivals: Delhi's IGI Aiport to Handle Around 380 Flights Tomorrow | Details Here

Speaking to news agency ANI, state minister Nawab Malik said, “Maharashtra government has agreed to allow 25 take offs and 25 landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually.” Also Read - From Delhi to Jabalpur, Gorakhpur: Air India's Alliance Air to Operate 57 Regional Flights From Tomorrow. Check Details

“State government will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon,” he added.

Maharashtra govt has agreed to allow 25 take offs and 25 landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. State govt will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VnctP8YpK5 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Notably, with Maharashtra already having nearly 50,000 cases of coronavirus-the highest in India-and Mumbai being the worst-affected city the country, the state government had objected to reopening of domestic air travel, fearing that an influx of its natives returning to the state might also possibly lead to a spike in cases in the state.

Other states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, too, have for the same reason, and in Bengal’s case also due to Cyclone Amphan, have objected to resumption of domestic air travel.

Domestic air operations have been shut since March 25. However, earlier this week, in a sudden turn of events, the Centre announced that these will be resumed from May 25, two months after being suspended as a part of several measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International operations, prohibited since March 22, however, continue to remain closed.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi’s IGI Airport.