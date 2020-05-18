New Delhi: A day after Centre released guidelines for fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Monday became the first state to issue norms for lockdown 4.0. Also Read - Chhattisgarh News, May 18: Section 144 Imposed For 3 Months to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

In the new guideline, the Punjab government has permitted intra-state public transport to resume services in the non-containment areas, that means autos, taxis and four wheelers can ply in the state barring the COVID-19 affected areas. Two-wheeler vehicles like bikes, scooter can also be used with conditions. Inter-state movement of buses is also permitted, but with mutual consent of other states. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Feels Good as She Dresses up in The Sun, With Hat And Cherry Lips Amid Lockdown

Besides, shops are also allowed to open from 7 AM to 6 PM. The Punjab government has also lifted the curfew, allowing movement of people within the state from 7 am to 7 pm. However, night curfew will remain in force across the state from 7 pm to 7 am. Restrictions in the containment zones will also continue. Also Read - After Several Decades, Mount Everest Visible From Kathmandu As COVID-19 Lockdown Reduces Pollution

Apart from that barber shops and salons will reopen in the state, but they have to prevent over-crowding and maintain social distancing.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools will continue remain shut. The Punjab government further advised old-age people, pregnant women, children aged below 10 to remain indoors.