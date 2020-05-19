New Delhi: A day after it issued its guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a revised list, allowing opening of industrial units/construction sites and all e-commerce activities in red zones. Also Read - No End to Migrant Woes: 3 Labourers Killed in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Maharashtra in Separate Road Mishaps

Notably, in the guidelines issued yesterday, the government had announced that economic activities can resume only in orange and green zones.

Additionally, in what will come as massive relief to the people of the state, permission has also been given to run intra-district bus services at 50% capacity; however, these will be allowed only in non-red zones. Orders for inter-district bus services will be issued separately.

For public and private transport, which too will be allowed only for non-red zones, the following passenger arrangement has been approved: no pillion rider on two wheelers, and only two passengers in three wheelers as well as four wheelers.

All shops and markets will open from 9 AM-5 PM in non-red zones only. However, authorities have been allowed to shut down markets in case of crowding or violation of social distancing norms.

Finally, for non-red zones only, sport complexes, stadia and other public open spaces will open for individual exercises; however spectators and groups activities will not be allowed.