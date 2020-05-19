New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allowed markets, shops, offices and industrial activity to resume with pre-conditions in the fourth phase of lockdown. In the new guidelines, the UP govt has permitted two-wheeler vehicles to ply but without pillion rider. However, movement of people and vehicles will remain prohibited under section 144 of the IPC between 7 PM and 7 AM. Also Read - Marathi Writer, Director, Ratnakar Matkari Dies of COVID-19 at 81

Besides, restrictions will continue in the containment zones. The decision was taken after hours of brainstorming sessions yesterday.

" In urban areas, a containment zone will be within a 250 metre radius around a single infected person or the colony, whichever is smaller or a radius of 500 metre around a cluster of infected persons with a 250 metre radius buffer zone", said an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

Take a look at the list of activities that will be allowed during lockdown 4.0

-All shops and establishments like printing press and dry cleaners outside the containment areas.

-Markets will also open, though on fixed days to ensure that not all of them open together. The schedule would be decided by each district administration in consultation with the local traders’ bodies on Tuesday.

-The vendors and hawkers have also been allowed to start their work though weekly will remain suspended till the end of lockdown.

-Restaurants, sweet shops (only home delivery, take away).

-Weddings are also allowed but not more than 20 people can attend the event.

-Banquet halls can open with prior permission form the district authorities.

-Industrial activity outside containment zones.

– Nursing homes and private hospital can restart their emergency services and essential surgeries.

What Will Remain Prohibited

-Air travel, Metro rail services

-Temples

-Educational institutions –schools, colleges, coaching centres

-Restaurants for dine-in services

-Cinema halls

-Shopping malls

-Gyms

-Swimming pools

-Bars

The govt has, however, asked shops to not sell goods to any customer who does not wear a face mask. All other safety precautions like social distancing, use of sanitizers and masks should be observed by all shop owners and vendors. Besides, persons above the age of 65 years, those with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should remain indoors unless there is a medical emergency.