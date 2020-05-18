New Delhi: Going in line with the Central government’s lockdown extension, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday eased restrictions in his state for a number of services. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 in West Bengal: Buses, Autos to Ply, Hotels Can Open With Social Distancing Norms

Making the announcement, the Kerala chief minister allowed the shopping complexes and saloons to open in the state under the guidelines of lockdown 4, which will remain in force till May 31.

"The shopping complexes can open with 50% shops on a rotational basis. Barbershops and beauty parlours can open without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service allowed," Vijayan said.

He also added that the state-run liquor shops BEVCO to open after the online system gets ready. “Bars can sell liquor only as the takeaway from counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members, Vijayan added.

Talking about coronavirus cases, the Kerala CM said that 29 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday. “A total number of cases in the state is now at 630, including 130 active cases,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving further details, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services but hotspots will be avoided.

Public transportation was stopped in the state on March 24 when the national lockdown was declared to contain the spread of COVID-19.