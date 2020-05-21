





New Delhi: Lockdown 4.0 — which started from May 18 and will extend up to May 31 — has truly become India’s exit plan as the Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic air travel from May 25. From June 1 — after lockdown 4.0 — passenger service trains will also start operations. Also Read - Domestic Flights From May 25: If Middle Seats Not Vacant, Then What? DGCA to Meet Airlines Today

On Wednesday, India recorded the biggest single-day jump for the third time, as over 5,000 new cases were detected. Also Read - BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Optimistic IPL 13 Can Be Held Post Monsoon

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has called a meeting today with all airlines to discuss the matter in respect of the resumption of domestic civil air operations in a calibrated manner. Also Read - Shocking! Delhi Man Cooks up Coronavirus Plot, Poisons Wife's Lover, Entire Family

In Delhi, the general administration department of the AAP government has decided to seek written explanation from the employees who do not attend office for two consecutive days.

Deputy Secretary (GAD) Promila Mitra has issued an office order, saying that according to the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, government offices have been permitted to function with full strength.

“All the branch in-charges of GAD are therefore directed to maintain a manual record of daily attendance of staff working under them,” Mr Mitra said in the order.

The department said that an explanation should be sought from officials who do not come to the office for two consecutive days.

“The branch in-charges are also required to submit a weekly record of attendance on every Friday,” it added.

While announcing the relaxations for the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that both government and private offices can operate with full strength.

He, however, encouraged private sector offices to work from home.