    Coronavirus LIVE: Like the number of cases, growth rate of no. of COVID-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, the government notes.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Chairman of WHO’s Executive Board



    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan succeeded Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan. “I am aware I am entering this office at a time of global crisis on account of this pandemic. At a time, when we all understand that there will be many health challenges in the next 2 decades. All these challenges demand a shared response,” Harsh Vardhan said as he took charge.

    “India faced COVID-19 in a proactive and pre-emptive way, with unmatched scale and determination. Today we have a mortality of 3% only. In a country of 1.35 billion, there are only 0.1 million cases of COVID-19. The recovery rate is above 40% and doubling rate is 13 days,” noted Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Current active COVID-19 cases (as of May 21) are concentrated in a few states and cities/districts; around 80% in 5 states, over 60% in 5 cities, over 90% in 10 states and over 70% in 10 cities, says VK Paul, Chairman of Empowered Group 1.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Today has been the 4th day when more than 1 lakh tests have been done in one day, says Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR.

After over four lakh tickets were sold online on Thursday for special passenger trains starting from June 1, the Indian Railways are opening 1,70,000 common service centres today to allow the sales of the railway tickets. Within a few days, train tickets will be available at railway stations.

"As a step towards bringing the country back to normalcy, we have started some Rajdhani trains. From June 1, there will be 200 trains from different states. The notification for these trains is out. Bookings have started. In the next phase, 170,000 common service centres will undertake bookings. We are going start booking from these centres from Friday," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

