New Delhi: With considerable relaxations in non-containment zones, India entered the fourth phase of lockdown from today, which will continue till May 31. In this phase, the government has decentralised delination of Red, Green and Orange zones — marking of areas based on COVID-19 case load — to state and union territories, but said that the same should be done after taking into consideration of parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Centre also made it clear that all shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0 which also includes barber shops and parlour except in containment zones.

On the other hand, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the 94,000-mark and the death toll inched closer to 3,000.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest figure of new COVID-19 cases – 2,347 – and the second highest figure of 63 deaths – exactly 60 days after the first COVID-19 death was recorded in Mumbai on March 17.