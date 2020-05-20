New Delhi: Life was limping back to normalcy in most parts of Delhi with easing of the coronavirus-triggered restrictions after nearly two months on Tuesday, as there were significant vehicular movement and resumption of economic activities in the city. Several markets in the national capital were buzzing with activity, but confusion prevailed over opening up of shops due to odd-even formula laid down by the Delhi government. All kinds of shops have been allowed to open. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Operations Can Resume in Three Days But States Have to Agree, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi also witnessed 60 per cent spike in vehicle volume from the usual 12,000 -15,000 during the earlier phases of the lockdown, a senior traffic official said.

Khan Market traders said the odd-even rule cannot be effectively implemented in the market and they are figuring out the modalities as some stores opened in the posh market.

“We are a different market. Our shops are not even numbered in a way that we can implement the odd-even formula. And are the visitors going to visit the stores keeping the shop number and odd and even date in mind? There was absolutely nil business today,” a shopkeeper said on Tuesday.

Although metro services are yet to restart operations, public transport resumed with 2,000 buses as well as auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on the road, with a restricted number of passengers as per social distancing norms.

The industries too resumed operations, but many complained of shortage of labour and disruption of the supply chain.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 166, while 500 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city to 10,554, authorities said.

Connaught Place, which is the commercial hub in central Delhi, saw traders marking circles to ensure that visitors can ensure social distancing.

At Karol Bagh in central Delhi, Gaffar mobile market started functioning on an odd-even basis. Odd-numbered shops remained open and many shopkeepers were busy setting their shop in order.

(With PTI Inputs)