New Delhi: Amid indications that the lockdown could be extended with certain relaxations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM tonight. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on 12th May 2020,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. This will be the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Coming? PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM Tonight

His address to the nation comes a day after he held six-hour meeting the Chief Ministers of all states, UTs. Sources in the government indicated that the Prime Minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy. The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM Tonight

In his virtual meet with chief ministers yesterday, PM Modi had said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, PM Modi Calls For 'Balanced Strategy' to Fight COVID-19 as Cases Across India Near 70,000-Mark

PM asserted that the world will be pre-corona, post-corona just like the case of World Wars. “The challenges are two-fold — reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines. The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, the statement released by the government had quoted PM as saying.