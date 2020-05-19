New Delhi: A day after it gave permission for opening hair cutting salons and parlours outside containment zones as part of its guidelines for the ongoing lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with regards to the same. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Complete Shutdown on Sundays, No Entry of People From 4 States Till May 31

Here's what the SOP says:

Customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain are not to be allowed inside

Those not wearing face masks, whether customers of staff, will not be allowed to enter

Hand sanitisers are to be made available at the entry itself

All staff members are to wear face masks, head cover and apron at all times, and compulsorily

After use on a customer, equipment are to be sanitised for 30 minutes with 7% lysol; it is also advised to have multiple sets of equipment

After every haircut, the staff should sanitise their hands

Clients to be allowed in a staggered manner; for this appointments or token system shall be adopted

Adequate spacing of at least a metre is to be maintained for seating

All common areas within the centres are to be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution (at least twice daily)

Carpets and floors are to be cleaned frequently

Sharp wastes like blades, razors etc are to be collected in puncture-proof and leak-proof white container with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution; when 3/4th full, it is to be handed to biomedical waste agency

Posters displayed cough etiquettes and social distancing are to be displayed at the entrance

All the staff shall be educated to use face masks and in cough etiquettes; if found symptomatic, they are to be referred immediately to fever clinic and not allowed to return till they have recovered completely

Further details can be found on the website karundau.karnataka.gov.in/hfw. Apthamitra helpline number 14410 can also be contacted for help.

With its highest single-day spike of 149, the state’s overall COVID-19 count on Tuesday spiked to 1,395.