New Delhi: As lockdown 3.0 is supposed to end on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meet with chief ministers of all states and union territories via video-conferencing at 3 PM on Monday. The video conference meet comes amidst media reports which claimed that the government is planning required action points. While earlier meetings were organised to discuss about lockdown challenges, the high-level meetings chaired by PM Modi these day are focused on post-lockdown activities.

Meanwhile, this will be Prime Minister's fifth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation and steps taken –both by the Centre and the states– to contain the pandemic. Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three week shutdown.

On May 1, the government issued a notification and extended by two more weeks till May 17.