New Delhi: The Supreme Court, under fire from activists for allegedly ignoring the plight of migrant workers-who are the worst-hit by the COVID-19 lockdown-on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the issue, fixing May 28 as the date of hearing in this regard. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance on Migrants' Plight, Hearing on May 28

In an order today, the top court said that it had taken a note of newspaper and media reports over the ‘unfortunate and miserable’ condition of the migrant labourers.

Adding that it had received letters from different sections of the society highlighting the problems of the migrants, it further said that while measures have been taken in this regard by the central government and states, there have been lapses and and inadequacies.

The apex court then issued notices to the Centre as well as states and union territories, also directing the Solicitor General to assist the court and bring to its notice all steps taken by the government, as well as steps it intends to take, to mitigate the problems of the migrants.

Today’s development, notably, comes nearly 10 days after the court dismissed a petition seeking direction to the Centre to provide relief to migrants, observing that ‘it is impossible for this court to monitor who is walking and not walking.‘

In March, the Centre had informed the court that ‘no migrant is walking on the road,’ adding that nearly 23 lakh migrants has been provided food and water.