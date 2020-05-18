New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 and gave state governments permission to decide on red, orange and green zones, the Telangana government on Monday announced that all zones in the state will be ‘green,’ except containment zones. Also Read - Telangana Latest News, May 16, 2020: More Relaxations From Today as Active COVID-19 Cases Restricted to 4 Zones in Hyderabad

This announcement comes just days after the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all active cases in the state were restricted to only four areas in capital Hyderabad.

Additionally, in what will bring great relief to the people, the Chief Minister said that autos and cabs will be allowed in Hyderabad, adding, however, that while in autos only two passengers will be allowed, three passengers will be allowed in cabs.

Salons can open everywhere except in containment zones while there will be no bar on e-commerce activities in the state.

He further said, “All religious centers and religious congregations remain prohibited. Cinema halls, banquet halls and malls will remain closed. Public gathering, rallies, educational institutions remain prohibited too. Night curfew will also continue in state as per decisions taken earlier.”

The Chief Minister further urged everyone to wear masks while out in public, warning that anyone found not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 1,000. He also warned of imposing a complete lockdown if people come out on roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

Notably, in their respective lockdown 4.0 guidelines today, Karnataka and Delhi, too, announced major relaxations for people of their respective states.

Telangana’s overall COVID-19 count currently stands at 1,551, including 34 deaths.