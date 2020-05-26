New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto-rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state. The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence. Also Read - Virtual Rallies, Conferences: This is How BJP Plans to Celebrate First Anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto-rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

Public parks in red zones will also be open from 7 am to 6.45 pm.

Rajasthan on Monday reported 145 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 7,173, the Rajasthan Health Department said. At least 163 patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection so far. No deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,150 active cases in the state, according to health department data.

Among the new cases, the highest number of coronavirus positive patients are from Pali (25), followed by Sikar (22), Jaipur (11), Kota (7) and Dholpur (1).

(Source: PTI)