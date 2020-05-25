New Delhi: On a day domestic flight operations resumed nationwide for the first time in two months, the Delhi government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all kind of domestic travel to the national capital: air, train or inter-state buses. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: After Fresh Spike in Cases, Ghaziabad to Seal Border With Delhi Once Again

The SOPs are as follows:

(1.) The agencies concerned shall provide travellers with Do's and Dont's along with tickets;

(2.) The passengers shall have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones;

(3.) Suitable announcements regarding COVID-19 shall be made at airports/railway stations/bus stations and in flights/trains/buses;

(4.) Concerned agencies to ensure thermal screening at the point of departure and only those asymptomatic to board flight/trains/buses;

(5.) During boarding and journey, passengers shall use face covers/masks. They shall also be required to follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene;

(6.) Social distancing to be followed at airports/railway stations/bus terminals;

(7.) Airports/railway stations/bus terminals to be regularly santisied and availability of hand sanitisers and soaps shall be ensured;

(8.) Concerned agencies to ensure thermal screening at exit points;

(9.) Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to leave but they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop symptoms, they are to contact concerned DDMA or state helpline numbers;

(10.) Concerned agencies shall isolate those found symptomatic and transfer them to linked health facilities in CATS ambulances;

(11.) Those with moderate or severe symptoms to be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals by the nodal officer of the linked health facility;

(12.) Those with mild symptoms can either home-isolate or isolate in COVID care centres (public and private) and tested as per ICMR protocol; if positive, they will remain at COVID care centre and managed as per clinical protocol;

(13.) Those found negative can go home and isolate and self-monitor health for a week. If symptoms developed, they will have to contact the concerned District Surveillance Officer or state call centre.

Notably, there was chaos and confusion at the capital’s IGI Airport as more than 80 flights were cancelled.

With 635 new cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi currently has 14,053 positive coronavirus cases, including 6,771 discharges and 276 deaths.