New Delhi: Coronavirus has created havoc in India with nearly 5,500 new cases and 160 deaths getting reported on an average every day this week. With more than 1.25 lakh COVID-19 cases, India has become the 11th most affected country in the world, however its tally of active cases exceeds those of some top-ten countries including Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey and Iran. Also, given its high daily average of past few days, India is fast approaching the overall tally of Iran, which is the tenth most affected in the world at present with nearly 1.33 lakh cases. Also Read - 48 Self Check-in kiosks, Staggered Seating Arrangements - How Airport of This City is Gearing up to Resume Domestic Flight Ops

The re-emergence of the outbreak has been witnessed in various states including Goa and Northeastern states ever since the restriction has been eased in less affected areas, in a bid to boost economic activities. The government data showed that nearly 94,000 new cases have been detected and over 2,600 deaths have been reported since May 1. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Senior AIIMS Doctor And Eminent Pulmonologist Succumbs to COVID-19

A large number of new cases were witnessed among people who returned from other states in special trains and buses being run for taking stranded migrant workers and students to their native places. Experts have cautioned that movement of migrants and people coming from abroad could spread the infection further during their travel and also after their arrival as not all of them are put into institutional quarantine due to absence of any symptom. Also Read - On Resumption of Flights, GoAir Seeks Clarity From States; To Begin Bookings Post May 25

Sikkim Reports First Case

Earlier on Saturday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the virus, a senior official said. The first case was detected in India on January 30, but Sikkim had managed to stay free of it so far.

Maharashtra Remains Worst-hit

On the other hand, the worst hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 44,582 active cases, 1,517 people died while 12,583 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours 2,940 cases have come up while 821 new recoveries have occurred. After Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among other badly-affected places.

Kerala also continued further rise in its numbers with 62 more testing positive, including 49 returnees from abroad and from other states. More than 91,000 are under observation in the state, which had reported India’s first COVID-19 case but had managed to flatten its curve till the movement of migrants from other states and from abroad resumed.

Doubling Rate Now 13.3 Days

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases now stands at 13.3 days, which is far better than 3.4 days since the beginning of the lockdown. Covid-19 cases would have also increased exponentially in the absence of the lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said.

Emphasising the improved mortality rate, the ministry said the COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases. “We need to save the country from deaths due to Covid-19,” the ministry said.

(With agency inputs)