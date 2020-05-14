New Delhi: Shops in Delhi want to operate on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s famous odd-even formula, that is, half shops one day and the other half the next day, Kejriwal said on Thursday as the AAP government went through all the suggestions it has received on how to implement lockdown 4.0. The AAP government has received over 5 lakh suggestions on ways how to ease the lockdown situation as the country is all set to enter the fourth restrictive phase, which as PM Modi described will be very different from the other three phases. The suggestions will be sent to the Centre for its approval, Kejriwal said. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Covid-19 Patient's Funeral Held With No Family Around, Wife Watches Via Video Call

Here are the suggestions: Also Read - CA vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Textile Match at Taiwan Stadium 4:30 PM IST May 14 Thursday

Markets: Yes. People want markets to open but in a restrictive manner. They can open based on an odd-even rule. Not all shops will be open on the same day. On alternative days, the shops can open. And initially, only half of the shops can open. Also Read - Oscars 2021 to Postpone by Four Months Due to COVID-19, Marking The Most Major Shakeup in 93 Years

Bus/Metro: Yes. While the suggestion to allow markets partially function came from market associations, people, in general, are of the view that buses and metros should ply — but again — in a selective manner. DTC buses have started operations only for migrants and those travelling to and from New Delhi Railway Station. As many offices have started functioning, people with no private vehicle are facing difficulties. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation is also gearing up for a possible resumption of the services.

Shopping Malls, swimming pools, salons: No. Most responses are against opening swimming pools, shopping malls and salons as there are crowded areas and social distancing norms will be violated in these areas.