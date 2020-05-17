New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31. But when will the Delhi Metro open for common people? Also Read - No Tokens, 50 Passengers Per Coach: Delhi Metro May Open Just For Government, Essential Service Staff in Lockdown 4.0

Issuing a statement on Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday evening said that the metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the lockdown extension, the DMRC said. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Resume Services On Selective Routes From May 20? Gurgaon, Faridabad Stations Being Readied to Fight COVID-19

“In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org,” the DMRC said in a tweet. Also Read - How Delhi Metro Will Resume Services After Lockdown 3.0 - Read DMRC, Govt's Complete Plan

The statement from the DMRC came soon after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown till May 31.

In order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways only Shramik Specials, other special trains, and parcel and freight services will operate during the fourth phase of lockdown, beginning from May 18.

“There is no change in rail operations. It will be same as in Lockdown 3. The Shramik Special trains and the 15 pairs of special trains will continue to run along with our freight and parcel services,” railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said.

The national transporter, which has cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30, said the guidelines issued during Lockdown 3.0 will be in force as far as rail operations are concerned.

The lockdown in the country was extended at a time when the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927.

Issuing the guidelines, the MHA said all domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, will remain prohibited.

Metro rail services, schools, colleges will remain closed till May end, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.