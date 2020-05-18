New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed during lockdown 4.0. While making the announcements, the Delhi CM allowed the DTC buses in the city to run with a maximum of 20 passengers after medical screening before boarding. Also Read - Delhi Issues Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0, Here's What is Allowed And Prohibited

He also allowed autos to run in the national capital with restrictions. However, he did not allow carpooling or car-sharing for aggregators. He allowed the auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws to run only with 1 passenger. He added that the taxis and cabs will be allowed with two passengers, and RTVs will be allowed with 11 passengers.

How about Delhi Metro?

Addressing an online media briefing, the Delhi chief minister said metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls will remain shut at least till May 31.

“We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19,” he said.

What about barber shops and salon?

He said that the barber shops, spa and salon will remain closed and night curfew will be implemented between 7 PM and 7 AM.

“The entire nation has been under lockdown for the past few weeks. I am sure we will win the fight against Covid-19. Cases have reached 10,000 in the city. About 45 per cent of people have recovered while 160 people have died,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that coronavirus is not going to end soon, so all need to learn to live with it. Kejriwal said there will be a number of relaxations for the people in lockdown 4.0.

“Shops in market places will be allowed to open on the odd-even basis. For marriages, only 50 guests will be allowed and for funerals, only 20 people will be permitted. Sports complexes and stadia can open, but without spectators,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister urged the people to maintain social distancing in all circumstances to defeat coronavirus.