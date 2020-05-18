New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed 90,000-mark, the Narendra Modi-led government extended the lockdown till May 31 but granted considerable relaxations. Also Read - Banning Kiss And Intimacy: Producers Think of Using Advanced Technology to Depict Physical Love on-Screen

The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the states to decide the zones — Red, Green and Orange — taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry. It says the “zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, etc, as decided by states and UTs.” Also Read - India Joins 62 Nations at WHO Meet to Back EU Draft Resolution on COVID-19 Origin

The Centre, however, made it clear that shops and markets can open with staggered timings in non-containment areas from May 18. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Begins Today: Ball in States' Court Now to Decide Delineation of Zones; COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 90,000-mark | LIVE Updates

Here are some most frequently asked questions answered:

Will Shops Open?

All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0. Local authorities will have to ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings and follow social distancing norms, the home ministry said. All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance (‘2 gaz ki doori’) between customers and will not allow more than five persons at a time in their premises.

Hotels/Restaurants?

Hotels, restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items.

What about Salons, Beauty Parlours?

Barber shops, salons and spas will also start functioning in non-prohibited localities.

Can E-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon deliver essential and non-essential items?

E-commerce websites will be allowed to commence the delivery of non-essential items. However, online sales will continue to be restricted in containment zones.

Are house helps allowed?

House helps will be allowed in less affected areas only. No domestic help will be allowed in red zones.

Take a look at the complete list of activities that are allowed/restricted during the fourth phase of lockdown.