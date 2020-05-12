New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Delhiites to send him suggestions, ideas on what should be done after May 17 in the national captial. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will consider suggestions given by the people of Delhi and send them to the Centre. Also Read - How to Transition Back to Work-From-Office?

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said,"I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May17. You can send in your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com".

"Should we start buses, metros, auto, taxis, schools or markets? We want suggestions on what all should start and what all should be kept under the lockdown. It is obvious that the social distancing should be maintained," he added.

Not just the public, he said, he will also solicit suggestions from experts and doctors.

This comes a day after Kejriwal asked PM Modi to allow resumption of economic activities in the national capital.

“Barring the COVID-19 containment zones, economic activity should be allowed to resume in the national capital”, the AAP leader had said on Monday during a video-conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers of various states.

People can send their suggestions by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) though below mentioned ways: