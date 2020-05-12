New Delhi: Addressing the nation for the fifth time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will be completely different from the earlier three phases. Also Read - David Warner Reveals His 'Ultimate Goal', Sets Sights on ICC World Cup 2023

“Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around coronavirus. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules”, said the Prime Minister. Also Read - 'Vocal For Our Local': PM Modi's Mantra to Make Local Brands Global

“Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight coronavirus and we will move forward”, he added. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan': PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package With Focus on Self Reliance

Besides, PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh crore economic package for the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’.