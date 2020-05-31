New Delhi: Looking at the increasing cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Sunday decided to keep the Noida-Delhi border sealed for movement of people. Also Read - Can You Travel to Noida From Delhi During Unlock 1? Here's What UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says

Issuing its latest guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said that the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital.

The decision was taken as the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on April 21 restricted the movement of people between Noida and Delhi. However, the inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in COVID-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

The development comes at a time when the national capital on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19, taking the tally to 19,844. On the other hand, the death toll due to the virus went up to 473.

On May 30, the single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded in the national capital. Notably, this is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a single day.

On the other hand, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal asked authorities to continue with strict measures in containment zones in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.