With over 1.6 lakh cases, India has now become the ninth worst-hit country by the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1,61,026, nearly double the number of cases in China at 84,106. Besides, the country's death toll has also surpassed that of China. The dreaded virus has so far claimed 4,710 lives.

However, the government has claimed that the discharge rate in COVID-19 cases has accelerated after a change in policy.

Speaking to reporters, VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Empowered Group-1, said,"Before the new guidelines, the patients were discharged after some time and with certain conditions. But the patients had already recovered. With our data, it was found that the patients were recovering timely. It was also found that they were testing negative or even if the test came positive, it is the inactive virus."

A total of 67,691 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far and in the last 24 hours 3,266 patients were found to have been cured. This takes the country’s total recovery rate to 42.75 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry issued a revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients based on clinical severity. It tweaked the rules for discharge of such patients who would be released only after two RT-PCR tests conducted on them returned negative.