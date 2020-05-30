New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday has released a precise guideline of permitted and non-permitted activities for the states to follow from June 1, when India after four phases of lockdown will finally start exiting the lockdown. Instead of calling it lockdown 5.0, the ministry of home affairs has named it Unlock 1.0. Apart from containment zones (where new cases have been reported in last 14 days), all activities barring a few will be permitted in the rest of the country. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border Update: No E-Pass Required From June 1, Says Centre But Here is The Catch

While the Centre has decided the 'Don'ts' list, the state governments will be deciding the 'dos' list, given that the Centre has broadly allowed a number of activities.

Soon after the Centre released the guidelines, the state governments started announcing state-specific plans. The new guideline will be officially implemented from June 1, though activities have been permitted from June 8. So, the state governments have one week's time to come up with their own guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh (June 15)

Even before the MHA guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 15. What does this mean? This means that the state government will decide whether they would allow the Centre-specified permitted activities from June 8 or not.

West Bengal (June 15)

The West Bengal government was the first to have announced the opening of the religious places from June 1. A day later, Centre permitted the opening of the religious places from June 8. In a new notification, the West Bengal government has announced that lockdown will be extended till June 15, while religious places, Jute mills will start functioning from June 1. Indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality shows, will start from June 1.

Punjab (June 30)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a four-week extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. Though experts have advised against the opening of hospitality services and shopping malls in the state, the chief minister said his government will take into account the Centre’s guidelines for lockdown 5.0