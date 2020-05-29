New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced lockdown is likely to be extended in its existing form, may be by 15 more days, said BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read - SpiceJet to Use Drones For Faster Delivery of Essential Supplies in Remote Areas

Speaking to reporters over the extension of lockdown, Sawant stated,”I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current state, may continue for 15 more days.” Besides, Sawant also informed reporters that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) might guideline for the next phase of lockdown by tomorrow. Also Read - French Prime Minister Against Resumption of Professional Sports in The Country

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre may allow states and Union territories to take call on restrictions. Also Read - Restaurants at 50% Capacity, Opening of Gyms: Goa CM Seeks Relaxations For Lockdown 5.0

Here’s how the fifth phase of lockdown 5 might look like:

Government panels (assigned tasks to deal with coronavirus cases) have suggested easing curbs in less affected areas and scaling up of containment measures in red and orange zones.

In the next phase of lockdown, the central government might issue a list restricting some activities across the country.

International travel to remain suspended till June 15. Reports have said that international flights may not resume before July.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

Eateries and restaurants may be allowed to restore dine-in services.

Temples, Mosques and other religious places are expected to open in the fifth phase of lockdown, however social gatherings and fests are likely to be restricted.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, bars, swimming pools, entertainment parks and assembly halls will remain shut.

Amit Shah Calls on PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. If reports are to be believed, the duo reportedly held a detailed discussion on extension coronavirus lockdown.

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi, on March 24, had announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.