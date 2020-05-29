New Delhi: With just 2 days left for the lockdown 4.0 to end, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led Centre May extend the nationwide shutdown by two more weeks after May 31. If reports are to be believed, the next phase of lockdown will be termed as “lockdown extension in spirit”. It is said to be focused primarily on 11 cities with 70 per cent of India’s total coronavirus or COVID-19 cases. Also Read - PM Modi Not in 'Good Mood' About Ongoing Border Situation With China, Says Trump

Stricter measures are likely to be implemented in metropolitan cities like — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Chennai. Besides, Ahmedabad, Pune, Thane, Surat, Jaipur and Indore are also in focus.

Take a look at the complete list of activities that government might permit and prohibit after May 31

Activities likely to allowed from June 1:

Banking, ATM services

Print and electronic media

Courier services

Government offices

Private offices with minimum staff

E-commerce companies, e-commerce functions

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters

Newspaper hawkers, domestic helps

Private vehicles –In case of a four-wheeler, one passenger in the back seat beside the driver is permitted

Two-wheelers without pillion

Construction activities

Passenger trains, Domestic Flight services

Buses, metro, taxis

Food processing units, jute industries

Temples and other religious places (religious congregation or any other mass gathering will be restricted)

Activities likely to remain shut:

Cinema halls

Shopping malls

Gyms,

Bards

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Assembly halls

Social gatherings

Educational, training and coaching institutes