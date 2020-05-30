New Delhi: After the Centre allowed Indian Railways and domestic airlines to resume operations in the third and fourth phases of lockdown, the reopening of the Metro services was much awaited. It was expected that metro rail services will be allowed to resume operations in June — if not from June 1, then a little later. However, there is no possibility, the MHA has clearly indicated in its guidelines released on May 30 — a day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: No, You Can't do These Activities Till June 30 | Check List

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These activities are: international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places and social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions. In phase 3, dates for their opening will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

Soon after the guidelines were out, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation tweeted that metro services will remain closed for commuters until further orders. The helpline services 155370 will also be not available.

Preparations were on to resume Delhi metro services on limited routes and with a restricted number of passengers from June 1.