New Delhi: With just a day left for the lockdown 4.0 to end, the Narendra Modi-led Centre is expected to announce guidelines for the next phase of nationwide shutdown. Reports claimed that restrictions that were imposed in the previous phases, will be eased in lockdown 5.0. Shopping malls, PVRs, temples, and dine-in restaurants might open their shutters in less COVID-19 affected areas from June 1.

If reports are to be believed, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra is mulling reopening of schools. Besides, it can also urge the Centre for restoration of local train services in Mumbai for essential services.

Similarly, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is pitching for the resumption of metro services. The AAP convener has, however, said that it will strictly implement the MHA guidelines in the next phase of shutdown.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31 to minimise the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection. Gehlot asked his officials to ensure that there should be no laxity in the night curfew in the state.

Reports claimed that he has directed authorities to reschedule prohibited area as per the number of active infected cases, so that curfew is continued only in the affected area. Gehlot gave these direction during a high-level review meeting at his residence on Friday on the situation of coronavirus spread in the state.

He said the health protocol should be strictly maintained, even if they relate to VIPs.

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1.70 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Nears 5,000

India tally of coronavirus surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark after the country reported nearly 8,000 cases– 7,964 to be specific and 265 fatalities in the past 24 hours. This is said to be the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths so far. While the country has 86,423 active cases, 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged. The death toll due to the dreaded virus has reached 4,971