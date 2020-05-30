New Delhi: Soon after count of coronavirus cases in Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in the last 24 hours, the total number of containment zones in the national capital also increased to 102, with the highest 21 active in the North district. Also Read - Theatres to Reopen by June 30, Not Sooryavanshi But Hollywood Biggies to Release First to Check Footfalls?

As per the data shared by the Delhi government, a total of 50 zones have been de-contained, highest 12 from the West district. Notably, the containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorsteps.

Also Read - 2 Test COVID-19+ at Ministry of External Affairs, Several Officials Advised to Self-quarantine: Report

The districts with higher containment zones:

North (21),

South-East (16)

South (13)

South West (12)

North West (10)

The districts with a lower number of containment zones:

West Delhi (3)

New Delhi (3)

North-East (4)

East (5)

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital has reached 17,386. The death toll due to the deadly virus in the capital city has soared to 398. On Thursday, for the first time since the corona outbreak, the cases reported in a single day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw another huge jump.