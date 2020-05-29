New Delhi: Stricter measures are likely to be implemented in Mumbai which has a total of 35,485 COVID-19 cases. While the Maha Aghadi government has planned some relaxations for Maharashtra, the state capital is likely to see a continuation of the lockdown, reports claimed. Also Read - Victory! New Zealand Discharges its Last Coronavirus Patient From the Hospital, Twitter Says 'Well Done'

If reports are to be believed, the government will review the situation in upcoming days– on the 29th or 30th May and a final call will be taken based on that assessment.

"After the 31st we have some relaxations in mind, depending on the instructions from Mr Narendra Modi. If the Hon'ble Prime Minister wants to extend the lockdown we have to observe that", a news portal quoted Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil as saying.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been cautious (in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is in favour of granting some relaxations.

A couple of days ago, CM Thackeray had also hinted at extending lockdown in Maharashtra beyond May 31. “We can’t say that lockdown will be over by 31st May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as multiplication of virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways”, he had asserted

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world’s ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Worldometer, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of cases.

Of the 175 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 85 were in Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Tamil Nadu, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Telangana and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths.