New Delhi: In yet another indication that places of religious worship might open during lockdown 5.0, at least in some states with SOPs in place, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to open all religious places across the state. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 in West Bengal: First State to Announce Opening of All Religious Places, No Crowding, Says Mamata

In a media interaction today, the former Punjab deputy CM said, “We appeal to the Chief Minister to immediately open all religious places in the state. This is what people of all religions want.” Also Read - Karnataka News: Mosques, Churches, With Temples to Open For Public From June 1, Says CM Yediyurappa

We appeal to Chief Minister to immediately open all religious places in the state. This is what people of all religions want: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/4LRrIqrxRg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Notably, even though guidelines for lockdown 5.0 or the lockdown itself, are yet to be announced, certain states have indicated that they’d like to open places of religious worship, albeit with social distancing guidelines in place. Earlier this week, Karnataka announced that religious places across the state will open from June 1-the likely first day of lockdown 5.0-however adding that it will wait for the Centre’s permission in this regard.

Then, on Friday, West Bengal became the first state to formally announce that all religious places across the state will open from June 1.

Lockdown 4.0 is, notably, scheduled to end tomorrow. It is expected that in his Mann Ki Baat address tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally announce the extension of the lockdown, with guidelines to follow soon.