New Delhi: With lockdown 4.0 nearing its end, the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling over curbs and relaxations for the upcoming days. Notably, as cases have continued to mount across the country, most states want the lockdown extended further.

As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, the state government is planning to reopen malls and places of worship in the state, News18 reported. However, the final decision will rest with the Centre.

The Centre has already started preparing the roadmap ahead for another extension, which will actually be the final exit plan for the country. The guidelines on the next phase of curbs and relaxations are likely to be out by today.

For the ongoing lockdown 4.0, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones in the state. All vegetable markets were allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only. Retail vegetables were permitted to be sold between 6 am and 9 pm, the government had said in its lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

All shop owners and staff were advised to wear masks and arrange sanitisers for customers.