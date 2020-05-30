New Delhi: With domestic air operations in full flow since resuming on Monday, the government on Monday said that international air travel will stay prohibited for the time being, with a decision on resuming it to be taken at a later date. Also Read - Domestic Flights Are Not Spreading COVID-19, Cases Are Getting Detected Because... Read What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

Notably, international air travel, which has been under prohibition since March 22, is among the few activities the decision on resumption of which will be taken during phase-3 of lockdown 5.0; notably, the fifth stage of the lockdown is, essentially, the country's exit from it in three different phases.

Other activities which are a part of phase-3 are: operation of Metro trains, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc. The decision on resuming all these will be taken based on the assessment of the situation, a note by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the government was looking at resuming international flights before August.

Notably, while regular international air operations remain suspended, the government, earlier this month, started special international flights under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to repatriate to India, Indian nationals stranded abroad due to lockdown in various countries.