New Delhi: Hotels, dine-in restaurants and beaches might open during the fifth phase of lockdown, which is expected to commence from June 1. Reports have claimed that the central government is working on a slew of suggestions given by some states that have demanded further graded opening up of the tourism and hospitality sector.

States have suggested ways to open hotel, restaurants, tourism, etc by limiting the number of visitors and also maintaining mandatory social distancing, an official told news agency ANI. Besides, dine-in facilities are also expected to resume with a limited number of sitting capacity, temperature check of visitors and mandatory Aarogya Setu App.

It is expected that the Union Government may come up with these relaxations which will kick start economic activities in the states.

“Those states which rely on tourism and hospitality are still struggling and these States have demanded to ease out rules for such sectors. It is expected that lockdown 5.0 may get a breather for the tourism and hospitality industry,” a senior government official claimed.

Notably, the economies of States and Union Territories such as Puducherry, Kerala, Goa, etc and some North-eastern states are heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality, which is yet to get relaxation from lockdown restrictions.

Earlier on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had stated that he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone. “There should be some relaxations – restaurants should be allowed to function with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume”, he had said, adding that the lockdown must be extended for 15 more days.